Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.70 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00011739 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $44.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001998 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,197,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,814,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.