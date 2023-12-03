Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $45.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00011905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002014 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,189,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,804,179 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.