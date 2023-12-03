Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 27,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

ITUB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 11,427,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

