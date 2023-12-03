Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ITRI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.04. 416,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,609. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. Itron has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

