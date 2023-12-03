JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JAKK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,689. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.45. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $309.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.