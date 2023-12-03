JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 1,990,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,564.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. JFE has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

