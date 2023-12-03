JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $36.16 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. JUNO has a total market cap of $36.16 million and $80,926.20 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub."

