Kanzhun Limited to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.