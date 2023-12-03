Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.25 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Kava has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $788.58 million and $10.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 989,531,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,518,774 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

