Keep Network Market Capitalization Reaches $108.28 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $108.28 million and $161,085.26 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,843,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
