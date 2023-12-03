Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 272,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

