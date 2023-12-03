Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 14th

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
KCDMY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
