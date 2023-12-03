Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 14th

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

KCDMY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

