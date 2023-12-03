Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $36.81 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $36.81 million and $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

