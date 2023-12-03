Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,931,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 5,798,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,287.8 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

