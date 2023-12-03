Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,931,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 5,798,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,287.8 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $16.83.
Leonardo Company Profile
