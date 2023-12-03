Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $2,162.75 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,162.75 or 0.05455946 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $19.98 billion and approximately $12.19 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

