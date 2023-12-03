Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.45 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $837.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,880,247 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,846,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00354719 USD and is down -17.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,698.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.