Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $485.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,872,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,846,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00354719 USD and is down -17.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,698.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
