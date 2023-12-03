Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $485.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,872,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,846,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00354719 USD and is down -17.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,698.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.