MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $24,706.33 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

