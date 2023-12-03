MagnetGold Price Hits $0.19 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $52.72 million and $24,747.03 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars.

