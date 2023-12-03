Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of Makita stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Makita has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

