MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $64.10 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

MARBLEX

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,062,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,909,600 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,062,651 with 100,909,600.45924303 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.63561435 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,521,679.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

