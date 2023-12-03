Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.349-1.491 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

