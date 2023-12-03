Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.31132127 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $18,444,858.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

