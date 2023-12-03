Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in November

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meiji in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

MEJHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Meiji has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

