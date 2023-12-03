Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in November

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meiji in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meiji
Meiji Stock Performance
About Meiji
Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meiji
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.