Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,496. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673 over the last 90 days. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

