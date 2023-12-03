Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and have sold 5,708 shares worth $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 313,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

