Metars Genesis Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $74.75 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $74.75 million and $70,230.14 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.1799404 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,232.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

