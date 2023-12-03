Meter Governance Price Tops $2.14 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $46.85 million and $192,851.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,642,435 coins and its circulating supply is 21,907,454 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

