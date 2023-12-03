MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $23.92 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $109.15 million and $4.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $23.92 or 0.00060397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.92 or 1.00039510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003815 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.67058451 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,439,474.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.