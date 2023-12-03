Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 39,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.51. 33,040,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,582,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.93 and a 200 day moving average of $336.74. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

