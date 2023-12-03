Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $220.08 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $220.08 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,695,822 coins and its circulating supply is 791,650,803 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

