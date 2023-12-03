Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 242.86% and a negative return on equity of 413.29%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

