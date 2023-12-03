My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $756,926.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003041 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004600 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.