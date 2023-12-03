Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Labs by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nano Labs Trading Down 2.7 %

NA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 3,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nano Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Featured Articles

