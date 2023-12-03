Nano (XNO) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Nano has a market capitalization of $101.13 million and $1.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,851.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00181306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00622029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00424736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00130187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.