NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of NNXPF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

