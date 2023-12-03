Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0508 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $31,502.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00129009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00024153 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

