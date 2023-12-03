Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $147.95 million and $3.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00181690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.77 or 0.00610532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00425038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00130462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,743,221,062 coins and its circulating supply is 43,073,850,834 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

