Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in November

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NWPHF remained flat at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $6.22.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
