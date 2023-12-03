NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Short Interest Update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 908,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,403. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NextNav has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,960.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextNav news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,499 shares of company stock valued at $356,491. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NextNav by 1,697.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

