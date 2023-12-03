Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $5.54 on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.