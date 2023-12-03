NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,054.63 or 0.99923768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003789 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.