NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 728,304 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NGL Energy Partners
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.