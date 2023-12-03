Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,675.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $19.03 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.19.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

