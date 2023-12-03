Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,675.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $19.03 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.19.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
