Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIU remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 290,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,399. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

