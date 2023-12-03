NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLSPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 32,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,326. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
