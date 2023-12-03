NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLSPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 32,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,326. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

mission & values to serve our patients we design affordable, safe and effective therapeutics to safeguard and empower the brain throughout all stages of life. we value partnership and integrity, we are ethical and responsible and show respect and compassion for our patients. r&d strategy the successful companies of tomorrow are those that go beyond delivering products to delivering real solutions and services.

