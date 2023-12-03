NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NTDTY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 3,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,977. NTT DATA Group has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NTT DATA Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

