Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 2,219.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300,935 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Nuvectis Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 31,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.