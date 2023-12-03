NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 5.0 %

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 37,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,098. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

