NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 5.0 %
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 37,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,098. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
