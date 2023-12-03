NXM Market Cap Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.08 or 1.00046507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010549 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.